Christopher Plummer thinks 'The Sound of Music' is Dame Julie Andrews' most ''free and naked performance''.

The 88-year-old Hollywood legend starred as Captain Von Trapp alongside Andrews, 82, as Maria in the Robert Wise-directed 1965 musical classic, but although he has spoken about his hatred for the film, Plummer has nothing but praise for his co-star's work on it.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper, Plummer said: ''It's not entirely true that I loathe 'The Sound of Music'.

''I think Julie Andrews, who I adore, is absolutely lovely in it. I think it is her most free and naked performance - her best. But when you do a film with 1,000 nuns, there's a danger it can run over into a deep abyss of mawkishness.''

Plummer also admitted he found the role of Captain Von Trapp was ''boring'' after he had starred on Broadway in many iconic roles including 'Hamlet' and 'Macbeth'.

He said: ''The thing is that I can never really warm to it because I don't think I was any good in it. I didn't like the role. I found it boring because when I was that age, in my thirties, I had already played Hamlet, Henry V, Macbeth, everything under the sun on stage and 'The Sound of Music' was a bit of a comedown as a role.''

Now, Plummer is starring in the new movie 'The Man Who Invented Christmas' alongside Dan Stevens who plays 'A Christmas Carol' author CHARLES DICKENS.

The film follows Dickens who finds himself in financial trouble after writing three unsuccessful novels in a row.

Desperate for a hit, Dickens relies on real-life inspiration and his vivid imagination to bring Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and other classic characters to life and forever changing the holiday season into the celebration known today.