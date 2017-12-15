Hollywood legend Christopher Plummer has said he thinks Dame Julie Andrews' ''best'' performance was in 'The Sound of Music'.
Christopher Plummer thinks 'The Sound of Music' is Dame Julie Andrews' most ''free and naked performance''.
The 88-year-old Hollywood legend starred as Captain Von Trapp alongside Andrews, 82, as Maria in the Robert Wise-directed 1965 musical classic, but although he has spoken about his hatred for the film, Plummer has nothing but praise for his co-star's work on it.
Speaking to the Metro newspaper, Plummer said: ''It's not entirely true that I loathe 'The Sound of Music'.
''I think Julie Andrews, who I adore, is absolutely lovely in it. I think it is her most free and naked performance - her best. But when you do a film with 1,000 nuns, there's a danger it can run over into a deep abyss of mawkishness.''
Plummer also admitted he found the role of Captain Von Trapp was ''boring'' after he had starred on Broadway in many iconic roles including 'Hamlet' and 'Macbeth'.
He said: ''The thing is that I can never really warm to it because I don't think I was any good in it. I didn't like the role. I found it boring because when I was that age, in my thirties, I had already played Hamlet, Henry V, Macbeth, everything under the sun on stage and 'The Sound of Music' was a bit of a comedown as a role.''
Now, Plummer is starring in the new movie 'The Man Who Invented Christmas' alongside Dan Stevens who plays 'A Christmas Carol' author CHARLES DICKENS.
The film follows Dickens who finds himself in financial trouble after writing three unsuccessful novels in a row.
Desperate for a hit, Dickens relies on real-life inspiration and his vivid imagination to bring Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and other classic characters to life and forever changing the holiday season into the celebration known today.
Sia gets a string of Hollywood stars involved in her latest music video, a festive number entitled 'Santa's Coming For Us' from her newly released...
A startling new video has been unveiled by Alt-J to go with their newest single 'Pleader'.
Green Day have long been known for having political undertones in their music, and their new song 'Back In The USA' is no different.
The film is almost half an hour longer than 'The Force Awakens'.
The actress will no doubt be returning for the long-running FX series.
The film is expected to continue without Mendes' involvement.
There's a somewhat contrived jauntiness to this blending of fact and fiction that may leave...
Charles Dickens might be one of the most legendary authors in history, but it wasn't...
While this geriatric romance is too simplistic and sentimental to be anything remarkable, its lively...
1970s rocker Danny Collins (Al Pacino) has earned a reputation for himself as a sell-out....
Fred Barcroft is an old man struggling to find much good in his life following...
With an approach so saccharine that it makes Eat Pray Love look like an edgy...
Hector (Simon Pegg) is a top psychiatrist who may appear to have everything one needs...
Fincher brings a sleek, achingly cool vibe to this remake of the first novel in...
Mikael Blomkvist is a journalist for Sweden's 'Millenium' magazine, a monthly publication that has a...
With a slow, wistful pace, Thumbsucker writer-director Mills tells a moving story about connections across...
Bettany reteams with Legion director Stewart for another loud religious-themed action movie. But the po-faced...
In an alternate world, the earth looks like a very different place, its land ruined...
A double love story based on real events from the life of Leo Tolstoy, this...