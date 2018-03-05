Christopher Plummer said shooting 'All The Money in the World' in nine days was like ''old times''.

The 88-year-old Hollywood legend replaced Kevin Spacey in the Sir Ridley Scott biopic after the 'Seven' actor was accused of a number of sexual assault allegations, and Plummer - who comes from a theatre background - was used to the quick reshoots.

He told ABC News: ''In the theatre, this happens all the time, I've spent my life on stage so it's not a strange coincidence to replace someone and only have nine days to get ready, it was like old times.

''Sometimes it's great to have that little space, you don't talk about it, you don't indulge yourself, there's no time, you give a more accurate and hopefully more vulnerable performance.''

Plummer was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at this year's Academy Awards on Sunday (04.03.18) but lost out to Sam Rockwell, who won the award for his role in 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'.

'All The Money in the World' follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Plummer) to pay the ransom.

Plummer recently admitted he was contemplating ending his career before he got the call to star in the new movie.

He said: ''I want to keep working in my fifth act, until I drop dead.

''You know, things were coming to an end, and I thought 'I suppose I've got to retire now', even though I didn't want to.

''Then Ridley called me. When I read it, it was clear to me that it was a classic role. I couldn't wait to get my hands on it.''