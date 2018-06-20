'The Sound of Music' star Christopher Plummer has admitted while he has smoked marijuana before, he found it ''so boring'' that it put him to sleep.
The 88-year-old actor plays drug dealer Jack Jaconi in upcoming road trip comedy drama 'Boundaries', and while he admitted he has smoked weed before, he doesn't see what all the fuss is about.
Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, he said: ''I stuck to booze, thank you very much. Didn't have anything to do with the drug world. I tried marijuana once - put me to sleep. I found it so boring!''
The veteran star also revealed he keeps up with internet memes, and has laughed at some that were inspired by his replacing disgraced Kevin Spacey in 2017 crime thriller 'All the Money in the World' following sexual misconduct allegations against the latter.
Referring to the cancelling of Roseanne Barr's sitcoms after she made racist remarks on Twitter, he said: ''I have heard about these, I always chuckle. The latest one was 'Roseanne'!
''Why not bring me in to play 'Roseanne' for the next season. I couldn't believe this. I think it's hilarious!''
Christopher has also taken the time to reflect on 'The Sound of Music', in which he played Captain von Trapp - arguably his most famous role - opposite Dame Julie Andrews and admitted he used to feel frustrated with it seeming to be the only movie fans approached him about.
On the subject of being asked to sing songs from the classic 1965 musical, he added: ''It did [drive me crazy] for a long time but I've made my peace with it. It annoyed the hell out of me at first. I thought, Don't these people ever see another movie? Is this the only one they've ever seen?
''It doesn't even have to be my movie, I just wanted to take them to some movies they ought to see. But I'm grateful to the film, and to Robert Wise, who's a great director and a gentleman, and to Julie [Andrews], who's remained a terrific friend. I must have been miserable to work with at the time because I was furious they wouldn't let me sing.
''I'd worked on my singing for so long, but in those days, they'd have someone trained who would sing through dubbing. I said, 'The only reason I did this bloody thing was so I could do a musical on stage on film!'''
