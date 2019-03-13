Christopher Nolan's 'Dark Knight' trilogy will return to theatres to celebrate Batman's 80th birthday.

Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday (12.03.19) that 'Batman Begins', 'The Dark Knight' and 'The Dark Knight Rises' - which starred Christian Bale as the titular hero - will return in IMAX 70mm this month for a limited run back-to-back on March 30 at Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk in Hollywood.

The 48-year-old filmmaker will take to the stage for a Q&A in between the last two movies which will be taped and shown at other screenings at New York's AMC Lincoln Square and San Francisco's AMC Metreon, Toronto's Cinesphere Ontario Place and the Indiana State Museum's IMAX Theatre in Indianapolis.

Warner's President of Domestic Distribution Jeff Goldstein said in a statement: ''Christopher Nolan broke new ground with the 'Dark Knight' trilogy, and this is a rare chance for today's audiences to experience these extraordinary films as they were meant to be seen. To have the added privilege of hearing Chris' insights firsthand makes this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.''

The Batman character was created by artist Bob Kane and writer Bill Finger and made his first appearance in Detective Comics issue #27 in 1939.

Nolan previously admitted that he felt perfectly suited to the 'Batman' franchise more than any other comic book movie because Bruce Wayne became The Caped Crusader with no actual powers other than a desire to protect his home Gotham City and somehow make amends for his parents murder at the hands of a mugger.

Asked about his experiences of working on Batman, he previously confessed: ''It's a superhero, but it's based on ideas of guilt, fear, these strong impulses that the character has. Bruce Wayne doesn't have any super powers other than extraordinary wealth.

''But really, he's just someone who does a lot of push-ups. In that sense, he's very relatable and human. I think that's why I gravitated towards it.''

Revealing why he wanted to focus on the villains in the sequels, he added: ''I hadn't planned on doing a sequel. So shifting genres and the nature of the antagonist felt the way to take the audience on a journey and tell them something different about Bruce Wayne.''

The late Heath Ledger played the Joker in second film 'The Dark Knight' and his performance earned him a posthumous Best Supporting Actor Oscar following his tragic death in January 2008 at the age of 28.