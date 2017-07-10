'Inception' director Christopher Nolan has been in talks with the James Bond producers over the years and could be in line to direct the next film.
Christopher Nolan wants to direct a James Bond movie.
The 'Dunkirk' filmmaker has already spoken to James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson about taking the helm of the upcoming instalment of the spy franchise as he ''deeply loves'' the character.
Asked if he would ever tackle a James Bond movie, he told Playboy magazine: ''A Bond movie, definitely. I've spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character and I'm always excited to see what they do with it.
''Maybe one day that would work out. You'd have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they're getting along very well.''
In 2015, Daniel Craig, who currently plays the English spy, was asked if he'd be back again after finishing a difficult 'Spectre' shoot and he replied he would rather ''slash his wrists''.
He also said he doesn't 'give a f**k' about who should take over the role, which stars such as Pierce Brosnan and Sean Connery have played in the past.
Since Craig's comments, a number of actors have been rumoured to take over the role of the Secret Service agent including Tom Hiddleston, Aidan Turner, Tom Hardy, Damian Lewis and Idris Elba.
However, a source has told the Daily Mirror that Craig and Adele - who sang the theme song for 'Skyfall' - are both set to return for the 25th Bond film.
The source said: ''Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners.
''It's taken time but Craig has come round and the strong consensus in the Bond offices in that Craig is 007 again.
''As for Adele, she's more of an unknown quantity but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive.''
