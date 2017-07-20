Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan has slammed Netflix for not releasing their movies in cinemas.
Christopher Nolan has slammed Netflix for not releasing their exclusive movies in cinemas.
The 46-year-old filmmaker - who is currently promoting his new war epic 'Dunkirk' - has admitted that he doesn't understand why the streaming site doesn't send its own exclusive movies to cinemas.
Speaking to Indiewire, Nolan said: ''Netflix has a bizarre aversion to supporting theatrical films.
''They have this mindless policy of everything having to be simultaneously streamed and released, which is obviously an untenable model for theatrical presentation.
''So they're not even getting in the game, and I think they're missing a huge opportunity.''
Netflix has enjoyed considerable success over the recent years with its own exclusive movies, dating back to the launch of 'Beasts of No Nation' back in 2015.
However, unlike its rival streaming site Amazon Prime, Netflix doesn't send its movies to cinemas prior to their release, reasoning that its subscribers would be ''unhappy'' if content wasn't available at the same time.
Christopher believes Netflix is used as a kind of way to shut down cinemas.
He said: ''I think the investment that Netflix is putting into interesting filmmakers and interesting projects would be more admirable if it weren't being used as some kind of bizarre leverage against shutting down theatres.
''It's so pointless. I don't really get it.''
The director's comments come after the he admitted he wants people to see 'Dunkirk' in IMAX.
He explained: ''The tone of the film is really about immersion, it's really about first-person experience. There's very little dialogue in the film.
''The idea is you jump right in and you're almost a participant in what's going on. And so I wanted the clearest, most real, most tactile sensibility for everything in the film, including the visual effects. And so we sourced real planes, real boats.''
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium,...
In one of the biggest military disasters in British history, 400,000 soldiers found themselves stranded...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
At a time where scientists and explorers are on the verge of reaching a stalemate...
Superman gets the Dark Knight treatment, as Christopher Nolan offers a much grittier, more intensely...
When the credits roll at the end of this overlong action epic, it feels like...
Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham after eight years in The Dark Knight Rises, his alias...
It has been eight years since Harvey Dent was killed, during the Joker's killing spree....
Nolan pulls us into another fiendishly entertaining scenario, engaging our brains while taking us on...
We have an excellent featurette about Chris Nolan's (The Dark Knight, Batman Begins, Momento) latest...