Christopher Nolan thinks he was perfectly suited to the 'Batman' franchise.

The 47-year-old filmmaker helmed the 'Dark Knight' trilogy, and Nolan has admitted to being better suited to Batman than a heightened comic book movie.

Asked about his experiences of working on Batman, he confessed: ''It's a superhero, but it's based on ideas of guilt, fear, these strong impulses that the character has. Bruce Wayne doesn't have any super powers other than extraordinary wealth.

''But really, he's just someone who does a lot of push-ups. In that sense, he's very relatable and human. I think that's why I gravitated towards it.''

Nolan also revealed that with each of his Batman movies, he made a conscious effort to explore a different genre through the villain.

He told Variety: ''To me, each film is a different genre. They tend to be defined by the villain ... We hadn't planned on doing a sequel.

''So shifting genres and the nature of the antagonist felt the way to take the audience on a journey and tell them something different about Bruce Wayne.''

Meanwhile, Nolan previously claimed that his superhero movies marked the last time a director was afforded time to make such a film.

He explained: ''That's a privilege and a luxury that filmmakers aren't afforded anymore.

''I think it was the last time that anyone was able to say to a studio, 'I might do another one, but it will be four years.' There's too much pressure on release schedules to let people do that now, but creatively it's a huge advantage.

''We had the privilege and advantage to develop as people and as storytellers and then bring the family back together.''