Christopher Nolan has made a heartfelt plea to support cinemas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 49-year-old filmmaker has penned an op-ed in the Washington Post newspaper, stressing the importance of cinemas to their local communities, after a large number recently closed due to the health crisis.

He wrote: ''When people think about movies, their minds first go to the stars, the studios, the glamour.

''But the movie business is about everybody: the people working the concession stands, running the equipment, taking tickets, booking movies, selling advertising and cleaning bathrooms in local theaters.

''Regular people, many paid hourly wages rather than a salary, earn a living running the most affordable and democratic of our community gathering places.''

Despite the rise of streaming services, Nolan insists cinemas remain an integral part of the movie industry.

He explained: ''I hope that people are seeing our exhibition community for what it really is: a vital part of social life, providing jobs for many and entertainment for all ... As a filmmaker, my work can never be complete without those workers and the audiences they welcome.''

Nolan - who has directed movies such as 'Inception' and 'Interstellar' - called on different groups to work together in order to keep cinema culture alive.

He said: ''The past few weeks have been a reminder, if we needed one, that there are parts of life that are far more important than going to the movies. But, when you consider what theatres provide, maybe not so many as you might think.''