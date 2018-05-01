Christopher McQuarrie will happily direct the 'Man of Steel' sequel - if Henry Cavill asks him to.

The 49-year-old filmmaker has recently worked with Henry, 34, on 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout', and he's revealed he'd be keen to reunite with the star for the sequel to 2013's 'Man of Steel'.

Asked whether he'd be interested in directing a superhero movie, Christopher replied: ''I feel like if the story was right and the character was right - I love working with Henry, Henry's great.''

Subsequently, Christopher was asked about the prospect of directing the next Superman movie.

Speaking to CinePOP, he replied: ''If Henry asked me to, sure, why not?''

Meanwhile, Henry revealed in April that he's already held discussions about potential plotlines for the 'Man of Steel' sequel.

The hunky actor - who has reprised the role for 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League' since starring in 'Man of Steel' - shared: ''I'm having a lot of conversations, behind-the-scenes, with certain people and we will hopefully be having conversations with other people who are also behind-the-scenes to make things start happening.

''It is very much in my desire to do a 'Man of Steel 2', a direct sequel to 'Man of Steel', and there is a whole bunch of Superman story that I want to tell.

''There is a whole style of Superman's character that I'm very keen to tell and I'm looking forward to the opportunity.''