Christopher McQuarrie is the frontrunner to helm the 'Green Lantern Corps' movie.

The 49-year-old filmmaker - who is best known for helming the 'Mission: Impossible' movies - is reportedly being eyed up by Warners Bros and DC Comics to direct the upcoming DC Extended Universe movie, The Hashtag Show report.

Originally the 'Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes' filmmaker Rupert Wyatt was attached to helm the DCEU movie but it looks like he has stepped away from production, and McQuarrie is in early talks with the studio.

The film is currently scheduled to be released in 2020, but development is still in the early stages, with David Goyern and Justin Rhodes working on the screenplay.

Although no casting has yet been announced, 'Nocturnal Animals' star Armie Hammer is one of the favourites to play Hal Jordan and his titular alter ego, but faces competition from Joel McHale, Bradley Cooper, Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds, who played the character in the poorly-received 2011 movie 'Green Lantern'.

Recently Hammer, 30, revealed that he is in the dark about starring in the upcoming production and said it was the first he heard about it.

He last year: ''I saw the reporting too. That's the first I've heard of it.''

Another favourite to star in the upcoming production is Tom Cruise who has worked with McQuarrie on a number of films including the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise, 'Jack Reacher' and 'Edge of Tomorrow'.

The Green Lantern Corps is an alien interstellar police force that has existed for three billion years and protects the universe with each member gaining their powers from their individual power ring, a weapon granting the use of incredible abilities determined by the wearer.

Although they were hinted to be joining the 'Justice League' film last year, some of the characters were only briefly seen in a flashback sequences fighting alongside the Amazonians and Atlantians against the villain Steppenwolf.