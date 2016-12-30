Christopher Lloyd loves working too much to retire.

The 'Back to the Future' actor may be 78 now, but he doesn't want to slow down or enjoy more time off because he still enjoys his career.

He said: ''I love working. I have no plans of retiring or anything like that, I just like doing it.''

Christopher can currently be seen as paranormal serial killer Crowley in 'I Am Not A Serial Killer' and despite the dark role, he insists his character isn't an ''evil man''.

He said: ''Crowley doesn't really understand himself or where he came from.

''He has these urges when death is approaching and I don't get the sense that he questions the morality of that.

''I don't think he's an evil man by nature, it's just the way he exists.

''He knows there's something not acceptable in what he does but I don't think he feels guilt about it.

''It was an interesting character to try and make sense out of.''

The film sees Christopher's character cross paths with his sadistic teenage neighbour John, who is played by Max Records, and the veteran actor thinks the two have a very ''strange dynamic'' between them.

He said: ''John has been diagnosed with tendencies towards becoming a serial killer and he's battlng that at the same time that I come up in his life.

''It's a strange dynamic and an interesting dilemma.''