Christopher Lloyd is being lined up to star in independent film 'ReRun'.

According to Deadline, the 'Back to the Future' actor is involved in negotiations to star in the upcoming movie which has been described as a modern take on Christmas classic 'It's A Wonderful Life' but set in the future.

Lloyd is expected to play a grandfather called George who, after being encouraged by his seven-year-old grandson, falls through a wardrobe and finds himself transported to today's world where he has to come to terms with the choices he's made in his life.

The movie, directed and written by Alyssa Rallo Bennett and Gary O. Bennett, will also star Teo Rapp-Olsson, Allison Frasca, Amelia Dudley, Andrew Bridges, Caleigh Barker, Sydney Farley, Jennifer Jacobs, Shannon Kronstadt, Tre'von Lyle, Maddox Yu and veteran Brian Delate.

Alyssa and Gary are to produce the project under their Stonestreet Studios company banner.

Lloyd - who won two Emmys for his performance in hit comedy series 'Taxi' and will forever be remembered for playing Emmett 'Doc' Brown

in the 'Back To The Future' trilogy - was last seen on the big screen in 'Going In Style' alongside Morgan Freeman, Sir Michael Caine and Alan Arkin.

The 78-year-old actor is also set to star in upcoming movie 'Senior Moment' alongside William Shatner.