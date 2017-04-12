Christopher Lloyd is to star in 'Senior Moment' with William Shatner.

The 78-year-old 'Back to the Future' actor is joining the 86-year-old screen legend in the romantic comedy which is to be directed by Giorgio Serafini.

According to Variety, casting director Patricia McCorkle and Lloyd's manager Andy Freedman struck the deal for Lloyd to play the best friend of Shatner's retired Top Gun Navy pilot who tested aircraft for NASA.

The pair get caught by police for speeding around town in a vintage convertible as cops launch a crackdown to get dangerous senior drivers off the road. The vehicle is taken away along with his licence.

The screenplay has been written by Kurt Brungardt and Christopher Momenee, meanwhile, Rene Sheridan and Gina G. Goff are producing the film.

Shooting is expected to start this spring in Palm Springs, California.

The casting news comes shortly after Lloyd revealed he has no plans to retire after five decades in the movie business.

He said: ''I love working. I have no plans of retiring or anything like that, I just like doing it.''

Lloyd can currently be seen as paranormal serial killer Crowley in 'I Am Not A Serial Killer' and he's got New Line comedy 'Going in Style' in which he stars alongside Alan Arkin, Michael Caine, and Morgan Freeman.

His most famous roles over the years include portraying Emmett 'Doc' Brown in the 'Back to the Future' trilogy and he portrayed Jim Ignatowski on the TV series 'Taxi', for which he won two Primetime Emmy Awards.

He has also lent his voice to PBS Kids animated series 'Cyberchase' in which he played The Hacker. This voice over role got him two Daytime Emmy Award nods.

Shatner is famed for his portrayal of James T. Kirk, Captain of the USS Enterprise, in the 'Star Trek' franchise and his distinctive voice has led to him having a spin-off music career.

His unique voice will next be heard providing words for a character in the animated series 'My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic'.