Christopher Eccleston had a ''miserable experience'' on 'Thor: The Dark World' because he had to spend so long in make-up every day.
The 54-year-old actor portrayed Malekith, The ruler of the Dark Elves of Svartalfheim, in the 2013 superhero movie and though he thought director Alan Taylor and lead actor Chris Hemsworth did a great job, he signed up without being aware it would take seven hours a day to transform him into his character, which he didn't enjoy.
He said: ''They said to me in the negotiations, 'There'll be a little bit of make-up'. What they didn't say was that it'd be seven hours of it, which was very dishonest of them.
''That was a miserable experience and a dreadful performance, but I loved working with Alan - he's a great director.
''And Hemsworth was fantastic. A generous actor who really had his feet on the ground.''
Christopher also branded his own performance as Raymond Calitri in 'Gone In 60 Seconds' ''s***e'' and admitted his latest job as hard man Harvey in 'Dead In A Week (Or Your Money Back)' is the first time he's been happy in such a role.
He said: ''Whenever I've played these sorts of people before, I've failed miserably.
''In 'Gone in 60 Seconds' I was s***e - though I was told recently by a fan that, 'You're so bad in it, it's good.'
''I take my responsibility, but in 'G.I. Joe' and 'Gone in 60 Seconds', the writing was poor.''
One of the actor's first films was director Danny Boyle's debut movie 'Shallow Grave', and Christopher recalled how it was an ''intense'' shoot, and though he didn't really get on with co-stars Ewan McGregor and Kerry Fox, he thinks that was good for the picture.
He told Total Film magazine: ''It was an intense shoot.
''Myself, Ewan and Kerry were never going to be friends - we just had different approaches to acting. But I think that was good for the film.
''We made it largely on an industrial estate in Glasgow that was freezing.
''I remember we wrapped on Bonfire Night and Danny Boyle looked like Jack Nicholson in 'The Shining'.
''His hair was stood up on end, his eyes were popping out, fireworks were going off and he turned around to me and said, 'I think I'm going mad.' ''
