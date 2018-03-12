Christopher Eccleston hated starring in 'G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra' and 'Thor: The Dark World'.

The 54-year-old actor starred as James McCullen aka Destro in the Stephen Sommers 2009 movie and Malekith in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, but despite both movies being commercial successes, Eccleston admitted he wanted to ''cut his throat''.

Speaking to The Guardian, Eccleston said: ''Working on something like 'G.I. Joe' was horrendous.

''I wanted to cut my throat every day. And 'Thor'? Just a gun in your mouth. 'Gone in 60 Seconds' was a good experience.

''Nic Cage is a gentleman and fantastic actor. But 'G.I. Joe' and 'Thor' were... I really paid for being a whore those times.''

Although having a number of films and TV shows under his belt - most notably starring as 'Doctor Who' - Eccleston never thought he would make it as a successful actor and constantly saved money.

He said: ''I think when you're working at your best you're constantly humble.

''Because I grew up with not much, I've always been a rainy day person. I've always put money away. And I know that doesn't make me rock'n'roll, but I never imagined really that I'd get another job.

''I've got to the point where I believe I will work. But for the first 15, 20 years, I saved. I saved because I thought, '''This is all going to fall through. And when it falls through, I want something to show for it'.''

Now the actor - who is best known for his TV roles - is taking a break from screen acting and is starring in the Shakespearean tragedy 'Macbeth' as the titular character at the Royal Shakespeare Company, and admitted he needed to ''stretch my legs''.

He said: ''I needed to stretch my legs and test myself a bit, and I am doing that.

''When I did 'Hamlet', I said to all the cast, 'I'm not going to read the reviews'. But, of course, I read them. Genuinely this time, though, in a very healthy way, I'm not going to read them because I understand now that it doesn't matter.

''Because, apparently, I'm reasonably secure in my career, and if this finishes me as a theatre actor.''