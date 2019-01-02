Christopher Bailey is set to receive a CBE for his work at Burberry.

The 47-year-old designer is set to become a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire - an accolade which recognizes the achievements of people across the United Kingdom - for his services to fashion in the Queen's New Year's Honour's list

The former president and creative officer of the fashion house joined Burberry in 2001 and served 17-years with the company before stepping down last year.

This will mark Christopher's second royal honor, after he was awarded an MBE, or Master of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire back in 2009.

Ricardo Tisci has since stepped up to fill the place Christopher left when he moved on from the label, and Burberry's chief executive officer Marco Gobbetti has worked with the designer on his past collections with Givenchy, and said he will ''reinforce'' the predecessor's ambitions for the company.

He said: ''Riccardo is one of the most talented designers of our time. His designs have an elegance that is contemporary and his skill in blending streetwear with high fashion is highly relevant to today's luxury consumer.

''Riccardo's creative vision will reinforce the ambitions we have for Burberry and position the brand firmly in luxury.''

Meanwhile, Christopher unveiled his final collection for the company in February last year and said he was ''really excited'' to see what the future held for the company.

He said: ''I'm really excited to see what happens for the future of Burberry. And I'm tremendously proud to be handing over a role that has given me unbelievable joy.''

The designer's last show was dedicated to a number of organisations' supporting the LGBTQ community and featured a collection of bright colours and diversity.