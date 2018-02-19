Christopher Bailey is ''really excited'' to see what's next for Burberry.

The fashion designer announced he was stepping down after 17 years with the company last October, but can't wait to see what the fashion house will do after he departs next month.

Speaking to The Financial Times, he said: ''I'm really excited to see what happens for the future of Burberry. And I'm tremendously proud to be handing over a role that has given me unbelievable joy.''

Christopher's final show, which took place over the weekend at London Fashion Week, was dedicated to a number of organisations supporting the LGBTQ community and featured a collection of bright colours and diversity.

After the show had ended, the designer said: ''The show was a point of positive reflection.

I'm trying to make some sense of the chaos in the world. There are so many questions. About our culture, about our habits, about shopping, about how we consume, how we see fashion, how we buy it.''

Caroline Rush, the chief executive of the British Fashion Council (BFC) has praised Christopher and believes that he has transformed London Fashion Week with his creativity.

Some of his achievements in the fashion world include introducing the first live-stream of a Burberry show and launched a music platform that supported British talent such as Adele and Jake Bugg.

Speaking of his legacy he said: ''I hope I showed that fashion needs an environment: it's not just about clothes but about people, music, places, art.''

When asked what he was proud of, Christopher believes that he ''allowed the company to be brave''.

He said: ''I think I brought a point of view. I instilled creativity. I got the licenses back and I allowed the company to be brave - to stick its head above the parapet.''