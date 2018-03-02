Burberry have announced their new chief creative director.

Ricardo Tisci has stepped up to fill the place that 46-year-old Christopher Bailey left in the British fashion house when he stepped down from the position last October, after serving 17 years with the company.

The 43-year-old designer graduated from exclusive London fashion university, Central Saint Martins, in 1999 and has spent over a decade as the creative director at Givenchy before leaving in February 2017.

Burberry's chief executive officer Marco Gobbetti has worked with the designer on his past collections with Givenchy, and said he will ''reinforce'' Christopher's ambitions for the company.

He said: ''Riccardo is one of the most talented designers of our time. His designs have an elegance that is contemporary and his skill in blending streetwear with high fashion is highly relevant to today's luxury consumer. Riccardo's creative vision will reinforce the ambitions we have for Burberry and position the brand firmly in luxury.''

Rumours circulated after Riccardo's resignation from Givenchy that he was to join Versace, but the anticipated deal never came about.

Speaking about his new position, Riccardo said: ''I have an enormous respect for Burberry's British heritage and global appeal and I am excited about the potential of this exceptional brand.''

Meanwhile, Christopher Bailey unveiled his final collection for the company in February this year wand said he was ''really excited'' to see what the future held for the company.

He said: ''I'm really excited to see what happens for the future of Burberry. And I'm tremendously proud to be handing over a role that has given me unbelievable joy.''

Christopher's final show, which took place over the weekend at London Fashion Week, was dedicated to a number of organisations' supporting the LGBTQ community and featured a collection of bright colours and diversity.

After the show had ended, the designer said: ''The show was a point of positive reflection.

Riccardo will assume the position as of September this year, and he will present his first collection for the brand in time for the fashion week.