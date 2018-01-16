Christoph Waltz has admitted he wasn't ''happy'' with how 'Spectre' turned out and revealed he will not be returning for Bond 25.
Christoph Waltz wasn't entirely ''happy'' with his James Bond movie 'Spectre'.
The 61-year-old actor starred as the villain Blofeld in the 2015 action film where, at the end, his character was revealed to be Bond's quasi-stepbrother, but despite Daniel Craig returning once more as the 007 spy for 'Bond 25', Waltz confirmed he has no plans to return and wishes he could change some aspects of his performance.
Speaking to The Times newspaper, Waltz said: ''It was an incredible experience to be part of this postwar cultural phenomenon. Yet I can't say that I was happy at every step of the process. I feel that there are some loose ends with my engagement. And I'm not saying that I'm going to be in the next one. I'm not going to be in the next one. But let's say, in terms of my feeling that I have sufficiently served a purpose, there are a few white blotches on that map for me, personally. I don't want to be critical of something that doesn't deserve to be criticised, so that's why I'm being a little cryptic. There are just certain things I am unhappy with. I wish I would have gotten the opportunity to iron those glitches out.''
Craig, 49, is coming back as 007 for one final outing and recently revealed he is keen for Monica Bellucci, 53, to reprise her role as Lucia Sciarra opposite him.
At the time of filming 'Spectre', Bellucci was 51 which made her the oldest Bond girl ever and if she does appear in the new movie - which is slated for release in November 2019 - then she would break her own record.
Craig only confirmed he would be donning Bond's tuxedo one final time a few months ago, and his motivation for staying in the franchise is that he will break the late Sir Roger Moore's record as the longest Bond when 2019 rolls around as he will have been in possession of the iconic part for 13 years.
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
Everyone is aware of the nation of Lilliput in Jonathan Swift's 'Gulliver's Travels', but what...
It's been nearly 30 years since the last live-action Tarzan movie, and yet it still...
When Lord John and Lady Greystoke found themselves stranded in strange jungle, their only instinct...
Who would've thought that a boy who grew up with apes in the jungle could...
For his latest adventure, James Bond mixes the personal drama of Skyfall with the vintage...
Picking up after the climactic battle at his childhood home of Skyfall Lodge and the...
Tim Burton combines his sunnier filmmaking style (Big Fish) with his more deranged impulses (Dark...
Margaret is an inspirational American painter desperate to sell her unique artwork depicting women and...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
Having previously got involved with a scheme to kill their abusive bosses (a plan which...
Where the 2011 reboot felt effortless in the way it recaptured that warmly anarchic Muppets...