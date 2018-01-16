Christoph Waltz wasn't entirely ''happy'' with his James Bond movie 'Spectre'.

The 61-year-old actor starred as the villain Blofeld in the 2015 action film where, at the end, his character was revealed to be Bond's quasi-stepbrother, but despite Daniel Craig returning once more as the 007 spy for 'Bond 25', Waltz confirmed he has no plans to return and wishes he could change some aspects of his performance.

Speaking to The Times newspaper, Waltz said: ''It was an incredible experience to be part of this postwar cultural phenomenon. Yet I can't say that I was happy at every step of the process. I feel that there are some loose ends with my engagement. And I'm not saying that I'm going to be in the next one. I'm not going to be in the next one. But let's say, in terms of my feeling that I have sufficiently served a purpose, there are a few white blotches on that map for me, personally. I don't want to be critical of something that doesn't deserve to be criticised, so that's why I'm being a little cryptic. There are just certain things I am unhappy with. I wish I would have gotten the opportunity to iron those glitches out.''

Craig, 49, is coming back as 007 for one final outing and recently revealed he is keen for Monica Bellucci, 53, to reprise her role as Lucia Sciarra opposite him.

At the time of filming 'Spectre', Bellucci was 51 which made her the oldest Bond girl ever and if she does appear in the new movie - which is slated for release in November 2019 - then she would break her own record.

Craig only confirmed he would be donning Bond's tuxedo one final time a few months ago, and his motivation for staying in the franchise is that he will break the late Sir Roger Moore's record as the longest Bond when 2019 rolls around as he will have been in possession of the iconic part for 13 years.