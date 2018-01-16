Christoph Waltz believes the Harvey Weinstein scandal has rightly shined a light on ''intolerable behaviour'' in Hollywood and he believes it will have a positive impact.
The 61-year-old actor is famous for his performances in Quentin Tarantino's 'Inglorious Basterds' and 'Django Unchained', both of which were backed by the now disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused by numerous women of sexual harassment and assault.
In the wake of the allegations, Waltz insists he only condemn what the producer did.
Speaking to The Times newspaper, Christoph said: ''Given the situation, my opinion must be as clear as can be. Intolerable behaviour is intolerable behaviour. Nobody in their right mind can defend that.''
Waltz is an Academy Award winner and is one of the most in-demand actors around but he admits he wishes he could have started directing 20 years ago.
He said: ''I always ask, 'What can I do with what has been granted to me? How can I turn this into progress?'
''Because I don't take anything for granted. I take it as a gift.''
In 2016, Waltz admitted he considers himself to be a ''traditional'' actor because he likes both ''professionalism and fun'' on set.
He said: ''Of course, it is a collaboration absolutely but if you compare it to a more obvious collaboration like an architectural team or they construct a car, not every worker that puts in the engine and the doors and the seats will be able to realise his grand ideas of how the car should actually be. Of course you're allowed to throw in ideas as long as you don't think they will be realised ... Yeah, you know I like work. I like precision, I like consideration, I like professionalism in the best sense of the word. Of course I like inspiration and fun but all of that derives from doing the job and I'm a little traditional in that respect. I have fun when I work hard.''
