Chrissy Teigen has joked that her unborn son is a ''monster'' who is sucking the life out of her.

The 32-year-old beauty already has 21-month-old daughter Luna with her spouse John Legend and, when speaking about her second pregnancy, quipped that the baby wants her dead.

She joked on Twitter: ''This baby is sucking the life from me. Drinking my water, making me dry. Eating my food, making me hungry. Taking my health, making me sick. Why do we create these monsters they want us dead? (sic).''

However, she recently insisted that she actually loves being pregnant.

Chrissy said: ''It's sick. People have all different types of pregnancies and I really prefer it. I think John prefers it. I'm happier. If anything, I'm just, like, a little bossier.''

And she cannot wait to have a ''mama's boy''.

She said: ''They say that boys just love their mamas, Luna is such a daddy's girl.''

Meanwhile, the beauty admitted she's been craving many of the things pregnant women are told to avoid, including cold meats and alcohol.

She said: ''I want a cold, Subway deli sandwich at all times. I would love a good margarita, like, a cold margarita.''

To curb her cravings, Chrissy has turned to breakfast cereal with cold vanilla coconut milk, and though she's normally behind the home cooking in their household, she's letting her 39-year-old husband ''take over'', even though he isn't the quickest chef.

She said: ''I'm kind of tired and pregnant and he really takes over.

''The only thing I don't like about him cooking is that it takes me away from him for a long time because he's very slow in the kitchen. Like, painfully slow.

''And sometimes I can hear him from the living room chopping slowly. But it's so cute because he loves to do it.''