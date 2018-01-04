Chrissy Teigen is refusing to wash her face.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star has joked that she's going die ''covered in acne'' because she doesn't want to put any cleansers onto her face for fear it'll ruin her eyelashes.

Taking to her Twitter account, she said: ''I refuse to wash my face and lose these eyelash extensions. I will be covered in acne and die with beautiful, fluffy lashes.''

The brunette beauty then uploaded a short video of her fluttering her eyelashes and she said: ''I just want you guys to know that you should really get eyelash extensions in your lives. They're kind of life changing. I think I'm addicted. This is unpaid.''

And, although she's splashed the cash to ensure her eyelashes look beautiful, the 31-year-old model has admitted she doesn't wear much makeup on a daily basis.

She said recently: ''It's not like I was going out and buying that much makeup. It wasn't something that was a priority for me, and I still want things that lean natural and beautiful.

''I don't think makeup is made to cover up your skin. It's to enhance your skin. You want to look fresh and rejuvenated and hydrated, and I feel like our palette really does that.''

Meanwhile, Chrissy - who is expecting her second child with her husband John Legend, whom she already has 19-month-old daughter Luna - recently admitted to having liposuction on her armpits in order to make her feel more confident in dresses.

She said: ''I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things. It's a big secret, but I don't care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it's back though, so now I've gotta pay for [liposuction] again. It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly.''