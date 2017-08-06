Chrissy Teigen tries not to tweet if she's in a ''bad mood''.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star - who has daughter Luna, 15 months, with husband John Legend - was ranked as one of Time's most influential people on the internet, largely because of her prolific use of the micro-blogging site, and she admits her spouse often encourages her to speak her mind even when she's having doubts.

She said: ''[My tweets] just depend on what's happening in the world, and what mood I'm in, and if I'm feeling cheeky or not.

''Sometimes I have to stop because I'm like, 'I'm in a bad mood. I shouldn't tweet right now.' Some days I'm like, I wouldn't tweet this normally ... John is usually like, 'if you want to say it, then just say it.'''

While the 31-year-old model is known for her frank and funny social media posts, she admits it took time for her to be so open because she needed to let her followers get to know her and understand her first.

She told Mashable: ''It didn't start out being easy to say whatever you wanted, because some people, they just don't know you.

''You kind of have to come out the gate really showing different sides of your personality, and people start to, years later, get used to the fact that you're going to be politically involved, you're going to livetweet [Real] Housewives a lot, you're going to talk about food. And people start to realise: that's just you. And they start to accept you.''

Chrissy is never afraid to hit back at online trolls, and will put in the time and effort to ensure she makes a good comeback.

She explained: ''[A good clapback] takes a little bit of research. I like to do a bit of investigation work into the profiles [of people who come for me], because I think it's important to have facts. Or to see how 'perfect' they are. That's a bit of enjoyment of mine.''