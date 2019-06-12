Chrissy Teigen will never post embarrassing pictures of her kids online.

The 33-year-old model has three-year-old daughter Luna and 13-month-old son Miles with her husband John Legend, and has said that whilst she has a prolific social media presence and is no stranger to sharing images of her brood, she will never upload an image they might be ''ashamed'' of in later life.

She said: ''I don't really post any things that the kids would be ashamed of or mad at me for posting.''

For the 'Lip Sync Battle' star, that includes things like tantrums and ''super meltdowns'', because she thinks they'll look back on the content in the future and cringe.

Speaking to Popsugar, she added: ''I see a lot of people posting their kids' tantrums and having supermeltdowns. I don't post that stuff just because that, to me, is like - I wouldn't want someone to do that. You try to protect them, of course, but for the most part, aside from the kids, there is no limit.''

Meanwhile, Chrissy's active presence on social media often means she finds herself responding to comments made by trolls, and she recently said she likes to fight back with a sense of humour, as it makes situations more ''lighthearted'' rather than coming from an ''angry place''.

She said: ''I think you can respond [to trolls] if you're having fun with them and make it more lighthearted. I used to respond to so many things and I don't even like it when Twitter is an angry place.''

The beauty has grown a thicker skin during her time on social media, and now says she's able to ''laugh off'' things that used to get her down.

She added: ''I'm much more able to laugh everything off so I've grown a lot, we'll say, with Twitter and Instagram.''