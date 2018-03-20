Chrissy Teigen is annoyed none of her pregnancy weight has gone to her butt.

The 32-year-old model is expecting her second child with her 'All of Me' hitmaker husband John Legend - a baby brother to their 23-month-old daughter Luna - and on Monday (19.03.18) the brunette beauty took to Twitter to reveal she has put on a total of 40 pounds, but she wishes it had all gone to her bottom.

She wrote: ''up 40 pounds and not one ounce went to my butt. please stop shaming the buttless, we are trying (sic)''

Chrissy then joked that she doesn't like it when other people tell her they weigh less than her.

She added: ''just a heads up that when a preggo says what they've gained, you can only share what you gained if it's more. Not less. THEMS THE RULES (sic)''

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star previously revealed she is worried that she will suffer with postpartum depression once her son is born, as she did when she gave birth to Luna in April 2016.

She said: ''Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do. But I also know that when it does happen - if it does - I'm so ready for it. I have the perfect people around me for it. That's why I stand for a real core group of people around me.''

Chrissy praised her spouse and her family for getting her through it all.

She added: ''I had just had Luna. I knew I had an incredible life and husband and family and all the resources necessary. I knew that I was personally unhappy, but I didn't think that anything was wrong with it because I just assumed that that's the way it goes. You have a kid, you're sad, you lose those endorphins and that's the way it is. I do wish that more people had spoken up around me. I encourage anyone who sees something around them to point it out. It took me to finally sit myself down because I think it's hard for people to point something out.''

And that's not the only fear Chrissy has about being a mother of two, as she previously joked she was worried that Luna wouldn't like her baby brother.

Taking to her Twitter account, she quipped: ''I'm scared Luna is gonna hate her baby brother because I have a really hard time welcoming new bravo cast members.''