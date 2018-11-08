Chrissy Teigen wants to help Luna cope with being a big sister.

The model and her husband John Legend welcomed their second child Miles six months ago, and they used their daughter's parent/teacher conference to see how they can help her adjust.

She told'Entertainment Tonight: ''It's like anybody else ... and we know her teachers well and we love them. You just go in and we have the same gripes as anybody else, like, 'How do we deal with a new baby and her?' And it's kind of like a little therapy session because at two-and-a-half, there's not a lot to tell us.''

John insisted they are like any other parents, and revealed the teachers are able to give ''good advice'' thanks to their experience working with younger children.

He added: ''It's the same as anybody else. We just sit there and talk about kids' stuff ...

''But pre-school teachers have a lot of experience with that age-range so they can give you good advice.''

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently revealed their son ''loves being told'' that he's handsome.

She previously said: ''He loves being told he's handsome. He really lights up ... He loves the quiet moments. He loves story time, but Luna was just such a bull.

''From the moment she came out, you just knew she was going to be such a Luna - just a nutcase. He's not really into anything. He loves sleeping and milk. Miles is so reserved - he's just John. He's just a cuddly, lovable little ball.''

It comes after Chrissy explained why she loves to keep her fans and followers up to date with her life on social media.

She revealed: ''People are like, 'Why do you have time for all of these strangers?' But that is my outside connection to the world.

''I genuinely love doing it. I always have. I enjoy talking to people and feeling like I know them and having this conversation.''