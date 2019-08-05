Chrissy Teigen wants another baby.

The 33-year-old model already has three-year-old Luna and 14-month-old Miles with her husband John Legend, but says there's room for one more in their family, as she's hinted there could be a third tot on the way.

When the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model posted a picture of her brood on Instagram, one fan commented: ''I think you can fit one more little one on the end,'' and Chrissy said she was keen to do just that - though not for a few more years.

She responded: ''Gonna try to wait a few years before attempting again. These guys are exhausting!''

However, her current view on a third child differs from the comments she made in 2018 when she was still pregnant with Miles, as she said she didn't want to be pregnant throughout her 30s.

She said at the time: ''I think I do want to have another baby after this and then get hot. ... I just want to [have] babies, back to back to back, but then I think maybe I want to have my 30s, really live in my 30s and not just be pregnant throughout them.

''I have a husband who truly loves the whole experience. He holds my belly at night, sings to it, wants to be there for me. I'm really lucky because some men start to look at you like a tool, I've heard, so I've been scared and don't let that happen to me! But it hasn't and it's really good.''

Meanwhile, although the 'Lip Sync Battle' host is no stranger to posting pictures of her children online, she says she'll never upload an image they might be ''ashamed'' of in later life.

She said: ''I don't really post any things that the kids would be ashamed of or mad at me for posting.''

For the 'Cravings' cookbook author, that includes things like tantrums and ''super meltdowns'', because she thinks they'll look back on the content in the future and cringe.

She added: ''I see a lot of people posting their kids' tantrums and having supermeltdowns. I don't post that stuff just because that, to me, is like - I wouldn't want someone to do that. You try to protect them, of course, but for the most part, aside from the kids, there is no limit.''