Chrissy Teigen sees Twitter as her ''connection to the world''.

The 32-year-old model - who has kids Luna, two, and five-month-old Miles with her husband John Legend - has more than ten million followers on the micro-blogging platform and Chrissy has revealed why she loves giving her followers a behind-the-scenes insight into her life.

She shared: ''People are like, 'Why do you have time for all of these strangers?' But that is my outside connection to the world.

''I genuinely love doing it. I always have. I enjoy talking to people and feeling like I know them and having this conversation.''

Chrissy briefly abandoned Twitter after she received threats following a message she posted about gun control.

But the American star still has no intention of biting her tongue on issues she feels passionately about.

She told Glamour magazine: ''Our lives would be so much easier if we didn't dabble in politics at all, but I don't want that kind of life. For us, we are willing to take that risk, because we believe in it so passionately.''

Despite being a world-famous model, Chrissy has never been an especially ambitious person.

She confessed: ''Maxim Hometown Hottie. That was the dream.''

However, her life changed when she was offered the opportunity to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - which she considers to be more wholesome than its reputation suggests.

She explained: ''Sports Illustrated was so good for me, just because they put more focus on personality ... I never thought about a man flipping these pages and looking at me and being like, 'Yeah.'

''For me it was like, 'I want to be the chick that I want other girls to see and be like.'''