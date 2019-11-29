Chrissy Teigen has turned John Legend's Sexiest Man magazine cover into Pyjamas.

The 33-year-old model was so proud of her husband for receiving the annual title from PEOPLE magazine that she had the front page turned into lounge wear for her and their guests to model on Thanksgiving on Thursday (28.11.19).

Taking to her Instagram account, the brunette beauty uploaded a photograph of the three of them in their new pyjamas and wrote: ''great pic guys we all look great!!! (sic)''

Chrissy - who has Luna, three, and 17-month-old Miles with John - has been relishing in her husband's new title and recently changed her Twitter biography to reflect his achievement.

Her updated biography now reads: ''de-motivational speaker

''currently sleeping with people's sexiest man alive (sic)''

Chrissy also drew people's attention to the change with a tweet, which read: ''updated bio''.

While the model was delighted about her husband's win, their children weren't so thrilled.

Chrissy shared a video in which she asked them if they were happy ''daddy is the sexiest man alive''.

Miles ignored the question while Luna nodded and said: ''I want to watch the movie mom''.

She captioned the clip: ''The kids...do not care.''

After being given the award, John admitted he's ''so proud'' of his success, which has earned him EGOT status - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony - and to have a family he's so ''connected'' to.

He said: ''I'm so proud that I have a wife and two kids I'm so in love with and so connected to. I'm also so proud of my career. I love writing songs and performing on stage. I get a lot of joy from it and give a lot of joy to other people. I'm pretty at ease with myself now!''