Chrissy Teigen turned down her own chat show.

The 33-year-old model and author was approached by bosses at NBC about hosting a late-night talk show, but, according to The Hollywood Reporter, she ''passed'' on the offer and the gig went to YouTuber Lilly Singh instead.

The publication did not give a reason for Chrissy turning down the gig but the star is currently working as a judge on comedy competition series 'Bring The Funny'.

The star - who has children Luna and Miles with husband John Legend - is also a host on 'Lip Sync Battle'.

Speaking previously about her work on 'Bring The Funny', alongside Kenan Thompson and Jeff Foxworthy, she said: ''I like to say that I'm the Kelly Clarkson. I have good critiques but at the end of the day I'm the nice one of the bunch, and I really am that person that wants people to do well. As soon as I step foot out, I'm rooting for them already. I think it's amazing that they put themselves on the line just to do all of this for us and for America. So they get automatic points for that and then aside from that, I just get to hear Jeff and Kenan give their amazing, incredible, hopeful remarks.''

Meanwhile, in March, it was announced that Lilly had been given the freedom to design the format for 'A Little Late with Lilly Singh', a 30-minute show that will begin on September in the network's 1.35am slot.

Lilly's gig makes her the only female late-night talk show host on a broadcast network and she admitted that she is nervous about the responsibility.

She told THR: ''There's a small part of me that's like, 'Is everyone going to like this?' That's obviously a fear. But I'm going to do what I've always done, which is make something that I think is good, that is authentic to me. That's what has gotten me my success thus far.''