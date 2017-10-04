Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend will soon be trying for their second child.

The couple conceived their daughter Luna, now 17 months, through fertility treatment and still have one frozen embryo left, and the 31-year-old beauty is preparing to have it transferred to her womb in the coming months.

Chrissy explained how they initially had 20 embryos, but that was narrowed down to three after screening and what was ''going to be good for [her] body'', but their first attempt didn't work.

She said: ''The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna.''

The brunette beauty also opened up about her struggle with postpartum depression and admitted she struggled to understand the condition and felt she shouldn't have it because their little girl was happy and healthy.

She said: ''I thought I was just being a selfish asshole.''

However, Chrissy had to seek medical help when she found herself incapable of moving from the sofa.

She added in an interview with InStyle magazine: ''It wasn't just a mental thing of, you know, 'I'm sad'.

''I actually couldn't move. I have really good days and really bad days, and I don't tend to talk about the really bad days.

''But I would hate for people to think those days didn't exist.''

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star admitted she and her 38-year-old husband are very different people but she thinks she is ''luckier'' to have the chilled out 'All of Me' singer in her life than he is to have her excitable and outspoken ways in his.

She said: ''I'm much luckier to have John's personality in my life than he is to have mine.

''He is insanely patient and such a dork, and he loves seeing me happy, even if that means watching 'The Real Housewives of Dallas' with me for two and a half hours.

''I mean, I don't care about half the s**t he's doing either. But there's a balance. If he's watching MSNBC and is excited about something, then I've got to be in that realm.''