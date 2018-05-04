Chrissy Teigen is going to throw out half her pre-baby wardrobe once she becomes a mother of two because she thinks it's time she moves onto ''mature pastures.''

The 32-year-old model is due to welcome her second child - a little boy - into the world in just a few weeks' time but she's determined to have a wardrobe overhaul before he arrives as she thinks the clothes she'd been wearing before she fell pregnant again are too ''young'' for someone who will soon have two kids under two.

Taking to her Twitter account, she said: ''Time for a style overhaul.

''I wore the same stuff after Luna but I think it's time I let the young guns wear the vetements now. Hailey, Bella, Gigi, Kendall. Take it away. Ol' Chrissy-two-kids is moving onto mature pastures (sic)''

And it's not just her wardrobe she can't wait to get rid of once she's given birth as the brunette beauty is counting down the days until her nose shrinks back to normal.

Chrissy uploaded a video of her husband John Legend boogying to Beyonce's 'Single Ladies' behind her recently, before noticing how wide her snout was.

She wrote: ''damn my pregnancy nose is huge. my nose has its own bmi. how you gonna gain weight in your nose. this is fascinating (sic)''

The 'Lip Sync Battle' host also has two-year-old daughter Luna with the 'All of Me' hitmaker and has admitted her second pregnancy has been a lot harder this time.

She said: ''Your second pregnancy is harder because you have a kid already.''

And 39-year-old John added: ''You have to divide your energy between raising a kid and and carrying one as well.''

However, although they're looking forward to meeting their bundle of joy, the couple are concerned about how well Luna will adapt to having a sibling.

John said: ''Luna's gonna be an issue. I think she'll probably have some growing pains because she's currently running the house right now. She's used to being the centre of everything right now so we'll see how she adjusts to sharing the spotlight.''