Chrissy Teigen is set to front a range of new cooking shows for Hulu.

The 33-year-old model has penned two cookbooks and has been vocal about her love of cooking for several years, and in a new deal with the streaming service, she will develop, produce, and host a slate of new food based programming for the platform.

Chrissy has teamed up with celebrity chef David Chang for the project, which will see them both sign multi-year and multi-show partnerships as part of Hulu's new food programming initiative 'Hulu Kitchen'.

Both Chrissy and David, 41, will serve in roles both on and off-camera, curating and producing as well as being featured in some of the shows.

The first show to launch from the new range is 'Family Style', a cooking talk show which will be co-hosted by Chrissy and David, while another upcoming show is entitled 'Eater's Guide to the World', and is a documentary series about interesting cuisine from around the globe.

Speaking about his new partnership with Chrissy, David told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I'm hoping we can keep integrating new perspectives into the conversation, telling compelling stories about our culture, and trying to change people's ideas of what food television can and should do.

''I think there's an audience out there that understands and celebrates the world through food, and they're hungry for shows that feed their sense of curiosity in new ways.''

Meanwhile, Chrissy - who has Luna, three, and Miles, 11 months, with her husband John Legend - said last year she was planning on a cookbook specifically for children.

She said: ''I really wanna make it awesome. I know kids have really simple palates and we all want to make them more refined, but they're just kids, so we're gonna do stuff that kids are going to love.''