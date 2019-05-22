Chrissy Teigen loves that Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have chosen the name Psalm for their baby son.
Chrissy Teigen thinks Kim Kardashian West has chosen a ''beautiful'' name for her son Psalm.
The Sports Illustrated model is looking forward to meeting her friend's baby, who was born via surrogate on May 10, and thinks she and her husband Kanye West have chosen a very fitting moniker for him because they wanted something that was ''biblical.''
Speaking to People, the 33-year-old television presenter said: ''I think [the name Psalm] is beautiful. I know they wanted something biblical and I think they feel so set with their family now, it's so complete. Four has to be such a trip, I can't even imagine - two feels like a million.''
The blonde beauty - who has three-year-old daughter Luna and 12-month-old son Miles with her husband John Legend - is desperate to meet Psalm but is so busy at the moment that there's no way she and her family could make Kanye's invite-only Sunday Service.
She told Cosmopolitan: ''I want to go so badly. We're just always busy because I feel like Sunday is our only day where John doesn't have 'The Voice'. We want to be able to gather up everybody because I know Luna would love to hear that music so much - it's gospel and it's a way to bring everybody together... So we want to go so, so badly, but we just haven't made it out there.''
Kim, 38, and Kanye, 41 - who also have North, five, Saint, three, and 16-month-old Chicago together - are so besotted with their little family and have decided to loosen their work schedules so that they can spend as much time as possible with Psalm and their other children.
A source said recently: ''Kim and Kanye are bursting with happiness over Psalm. He's such an incredibly great baby, and so far, it's been an easy addition to the family... Kim and Kanye are both busy with their projects, but have slowed down a bit recently to spend quality time with Psalm.''
