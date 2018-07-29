Chrissy Teigen thinks the Duchess of Sussex's father ''sucks.''

The 32-year-old model has jumped to the defence of the former 'Suits' star - who was known as Meghan Markle until she married Prince Harry in May - after Thomas Markle accused her of cutting him off and changing ''all of her numbers'' to avoid him.

Taking to her Twitter account, the brunette beauty uploaded a screenshot of quotes taken from a recent interview with the retired lighting director, in which he claimed he didn't ''care'' if Harry never speaks to him, and wrote: ''this guy... this guy sucks. what is wrong with him? let your daughter be happy, please. this is embarrassing (sic)''

Thomas has been very vocal about how he thinks the royal family has changed his daughter and he believes his criticism has led to the secret phone number he used to contact to reach the 36-year-old royal at Kensington Palace in London being cut off.

He fumed: ''I'm really hurt that she's cut me off completely. I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the Palace, but after I said a few critical words about the Royal Family changing Meghan, they cut me off.

''Those numbers were disconnected, they no longer work.''

Thomas was unable to attend the wedding of Meghan and Harry at Windsor Castle two months ago because he was forced to undergo emergency heart surgery.

And he thinks he would be ''easier'' for Meghan if he were to die because everyone would feel sorry for her but he doesn't want to leave without saying goodbye.

He said: ''Perhaps it would be easier for Meghan if I died.

''Everybody would be filled with sympathy for her. But I hope we reconcile. I'd hate to die without speaking to Meghan again.''

Thomas, 74, has always defended his daughter but, this time, took a different approach by launching an extraordinary attack on her, claiming she ''owes'' him.

He vented: ''I tell you, I've just about reached my limit with Meghan and the Royal Family. They want me to be silent, they want me to just go away...

''What riles me is Meghan's sense of superiority. She'd be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her.''