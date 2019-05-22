Chrissy Teigen says her daughter Luna Legend has all it takes to be a star one day.

The 33-year-old model's three-year-old girl - whom she has with 'All of Me' singer husband John Legend - made her 'Saturday Night Live' debut over the weekend, and although she hasn't given her parents any signs of what she would like to do when she is older, Chrissy says she can see her daughter following in her father's showbiz footsteps.

She said: ''I have no idea what she wants to be when she grows up, but I know she would be good at that.''

Luna - whose brother Miles has just turned one - wasn't aware of how much of a big deal it was to appear on the primetime entertainment show and had no trouble opening the programme to millions of viewers, and she nailed her opening line on the night after some practice.

After walking down the famous stairs, she said: ''Live from New York it's Saturday night.''

Chrissy told E! News: ''She has no idea what an incredible dream that is for so many people.

''She just nailed those stairs. When she landed, she clapped her hands and was like 'Yeah!'''

The author also opened up about being the ''stricter'' parent and how having a ''good balance'' between how her and John discipline their brood makes it work.

She said: ''I like a schedule, but I'm more go with the flow but I also know exactly what they need.

''When it comes to discipline I'm stricter, but we have a good balance. That's what works between us.''

John recently shared how Luna - who takes after her dad in the music department as she loves playing the piano - already has Chrissy's sense of humour.

The 'Ordinary People' singer said she's picked up some performance skills from her mum and even ''plays for laughs''.

He said: ''She really is [funny]. She's got a lot of Chrissy's personality. She even knows she's funny already. She plays for laughs sometimes, which is hilarious.

''She does all kinds of funny things, just telling stories and she's in that phase where she's role playing everything and she has Godzilla toys and girly dolls and everything in between. She's acting out scenes all the time. She's very entertaining.''