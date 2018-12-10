Chrissy Teigen thinks the internet has changed her life.

The 33-year-old model - who has kids Luna, two, and six-month-old Miles with husband John Legend - has admitted that her use of Twitter and other social media platforms has changed the public's perception of her.

She shared: ''Guys have always come up to me since I did Sports Illustrated. But now, they all say the same thing: 'My girlfriend loves you.' And I couldn't be happier.''

Chrissy also claimed that one of the keys to her relationship with John - who is one of the world's best-selling musicians - is their contrasting personalities.

The high-profile duo have been married since 2013 and Chrissy feels that in many ways, they are the perfect foils for each other.

Speaking to Elle UK magazine, she explained: ''He's quieter than me, which isn't saying much. But he's more thoughtful, whereas I'm spur of the moment.

''I can't hide things very well. If I feel it, you'll see it on my face, but he's better at covering. I was never that big into music. Still to this day, I'm very Top 40. And I'm more emotion-based than him. I can see everybody's side of an argument.''

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently hailed stand-up comedian Yassir Lester as the funniest person on Twitter.

The model revealed she considers Yassir to be the most humorous person she follows on the micro-blogging platform, but she also joked that he's ''extremely forgettable''.

Chrissy - who has more than ten million followers - tweeted: ''interviews often ask me who the funniest person I follow on twitter is. I NEVER remember to say him, but the answer is @yassir_lester. so what I'm saying is he is very funny but also extremely, extremely forgettable (sic)''