Model Chrissy Teigen has admitted the internet has changed her life.
Chrissy Teigen thinks the internet has changed her life.
The 33-year-old model - who has kids Luna, two, and six-month-old Miles with husband John Legend - has admitted that her use of Twitter and other social media platforms has changed the public's perception of her.
She shared: ''Guys have always come up to me since I did Sports Illustrated. But now, they all say the same thing: 'My girlfriend loves you.' And I couldn't be happier.''
Chrissy also claimed that one of the keys to her relationship with John - who is one of the world's best-selling musicians - is their contrasting personalities.
The high-profile duo have been married since 2013 and Chrissy feels that in many ways, they are the perfect foils for each other.
Speaking to Elle UK magazine, she explained: ''He's quieter than me, which isn't saying much. But he's more thoughtful, whereas I'm spur of the moment.
''I can't hide things very well. If I feel it, you'll see it on my face, but he's better at covering. I was never that big into music. Still to this day, I'm very Top 40. And I'm more emotion-based than him. I can see everybody's side of an argument.''
Meanwhile, Chrissy recently hailed stand-up comedian Yassir Lester as the funniest person on Twitter.
The model revealed she considers Yassir to be the most humorous person she follows on the micro-blogging platform, but she also joked that he's ''extremely forgettable''.
Chrissy - who has more than ten million followers - tweeted: ''interviews often ask me who the funniest person I follow on twitter is. I NEVER remember to say him, but the answer is @yassir_lester. so what I'm saying is he is very funny but also extremely, extremely forgettable (sic)''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.