Chrissy Teigen has thanked her husband John Legend for helping to make her ''Instagram dreams'' come true.

The 33-year-old model - who has kids Luna, two, and seven-month-old Miles with the chart-topping musician - has taken to the photo-sharing website to jokingly praise John for consistently helping her to capture perfect, Instagram-ready images.

Alongside a short video clip of John photographing her, Chrissy - who has more than 21 million followers on the platform - wrote: ''thank u for always supporting my Instagram dreams. This train only moves because of you(r phone) .. you are the tracks that lay the foundation .. creating a direct path to hope and possibilities of likes and curated content. what u do is important. I will never take u for granted, my king (sic)''

Meanwhile, Chrissy previously claimed that the internet has changed her life.

The model admitted that her use of Twitter and other social media platforms has changed the public's perception of her.

She shared: ''Guys have always come up to me since I did Sports Illustrated. But now, they all say the same thing: 'My girlfriend loves you.' And I couldn't be happier.''

Chrissy also claimed that one of the keys to her relationship with John is that they have contrasting personalities.

She explained: ''He's quieter than me, which isn't saying much. But he's more thoughtful, whereas I'm spur of the moment.

''I can't hide things very well. If I feel it, you'll see it on my face, but he's better at covering. I was never that big into music. Still to this day, I'm very Top 40. And I'm more emotion-based than him. I can see everybody's side of an argument.''