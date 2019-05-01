Chrissy Teigen thinks it is important to teach her kids to give back.

The 'Sports Illustrated' model wants to be an example to her two children - Luna, three, and Miles, 11 months, who she shares with her husband John Legend - so the family make a ''ton of donations'' to those less fortunate.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''Luna's just gotten into starting to be able to walk and talk and actually vocalise things. In L.A. we do a ton of donations to Baby2Baby every single day. We have a pile of things that we love to giveaway, and I just feel like, already very young, she's excited to be able to share her things with people and knows there's people that are less fortunate than her. She's happy to support them, honestly. So, I'm happy.''

Meanwhile, Chrissy previously opened up about her home life, describing it as ''controlled chaos'' but she relishes the disorganised nature of her family life.

She shared: ''We've always liked that kind of controlled chaos. I think it's fun. I think when you hear both of them blabber at the same time or Luna talking and him screaming, and you don't know if it's a cry or if he's talking, I like that, I think it's fun, it reminds me of being on set. Like, there's never really a peaceful moment. I think that's why when I'm like in a car or something, [people are] like, 'What music do you like to listen to in the car?' I'm like, 'Silence.' I like pure silence, 'cause our house is crazy, and there's always people in and out, and it's just like kind of a hectic lifestyle. But I, I dunno, I like it, I prefer it.''