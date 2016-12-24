Chrissy Teigen has ridiculed a Twitter troll who claimed her husband John Legend was ''illiterate''.

The 31-year-old beauty - who shares her eight-month-old daughter Luna with the musician - recently ignited controversy when she blasted US President-elect Donald Trump, who said in a tweet that he wanted to make his upcoming Presidential inauguration all about ''the PEOPLE'' and not celebrities.

Chrissy said: ''Hi - we are people. You are our president too. I don't want you to be, but you are. Also we ALL know you are dying without the approval, dear.

''But have fun with DJ Buttcrack spinning the hot s**t and Lil Banana dropping bars at your inauguration. (sic)''

Her outspoken comments prompted one Twitter user to fire back at the model, accusing her husband of being ''illiterate''.

They wrote: ''AT LEAST WE WON'T BE ALL SUBJECTED TO YOUR NO TALENT ILLITERATE HUSBAND (sic).''

But Chrissy refused to let the argument go and was quick to point out that her chart-topping husband - who she married in 2013 - actually attended the same academic institution as the soon-to-be US President.

She wrote on the social media site, referring to the University of Pennsylvania: ''John went to the same university as the Donald, silly billy.

''Only difference was John went at the young age of 16.''

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently opened up about the criticism she receives over social media, admitting it can be especially severe when it relates to her daughter.

She said: ''I can see things coming a mile away. I know that when I post something, if she's in a car seat, I've got to be ready for the million people telling me she's in the car seat wrong, even though she's in there correctly.

''At this point, I know what they're going to say before they say it. If I'm holding her while I'm cooking, or if I'm holding her within 10 feet of a stove top, I've kind of just come to expect it.''