Chrissy Teigen accidentally exposed her nipple during coverage of the Super Bowl.

The 31-year-old model - who is married to musician John Legend - was caught on camera at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday (05.02.17) with her right nipple showing through her sheer black blouse, which was supposed to be covered by her tan-coloured blazer.

Chrissy's awkward mishap was spotted by an eagle-eyed TV viewer who posted a video of the embarrassing incident, which occurred while she was sat next to her husband.

The curvaceous star quickly heard about the mini controversy and captioned a tweet of the video: ''boom goes the dynamite (sic)''

Chrissy suffered a similarly embarrassing incident in 2016 at the American Music Awards, when her flimsy black dress came undone on the red carpet and revealed she was not wearing any underwear.

As a result, an uncomfortable-looking Chrissy was left trying to cover herself up with her hands as she posed for photographs.

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently revealed she plans to have another baby in 2018.

The celebrity duo already share a ten-month-old daughter called Luna and the model said she will have her second child through IVF treatment.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah.

''And no, I am not pregnant. (sic)''

Chrissy also hit out at Twitter trolls who criticised her for not trying to get pregnant ''naturally''.

Snapping back at one social media user, she said: ''Hi Linda, thanks for asking, you complete witch. I tried for about 9 years. Anything else, let me know! (sic)''