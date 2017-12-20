Chrissy Teigen has been suffering from crippling headaches during her pregnancy.

The 32-year-old model is expecting her second child with her husband John Legend - with whom she already has 17-month-old daughter Luna - and whilst she ''loves'' the process of being pregnant, she has admitted she's been left stunned by nasty head pains.

Taking to Twitter to ask for her followers' top tips on relieving the pain, she wrote: ''I love being pregnant. I like it more than not being pregnant. But the headaches, my god the headaches. Someone ... please help. Don't say water. Or Tylenol. Or iron. Or magnesium. I need witchcraft (sic)''

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star's tweet received over 1,000 replies from fans willing to help her with her symptoms.

Many fans suggested the use of essential oils or lavender to help ease the throbbing in her head, but the mere mention of the techniques caused arguments with other fans who didn't believe the process would work.

Chrissy then tweeted in response: ''Please stop fighting about aromatherapy in my mentions. Why do I have to say this (sic)''

Headaches aren't the only thing making the beauty's life difficult either, as a source previously claimed her pregnancy cravings have been ''out of control''.

They said: ''Her cravings are out of control during this time around and she has no discipline.

''She loves junk food and eats basically anything she wants ... Chrissy loves cheeseburgers, French fries, chips and anything fried or spicy.''

Despite her setbacks, Chrissy is enjoying her second pregnancy, and is looking forward to expanding her family with the 38-year-old 'All of Me' hitmaker.

The insider added: ''Chrissy is loving being pregnant again. She loves to joke about how kids are a burden and wishes she could have a drink with her friends, but is truly is excited to be able to have the chance to have another child.''