Chrissy Teigen has hinted she struggles to work out.

The 31-year-old model - who has 14-month-old daughter Luna with her husband John Legend - is aware she should exercise more for ''mental reasons'' as well as physical, and while she thinks she ''needs'' to attend fitness classes with health guru Simone De La Rue she finds parking a problem, which easily puts her off the idea of exercising.

Speaking in the new issue of Marie Claire magazine about her fitness plan, the brunette beauty - who confessed to having previously battled with postpartum depression - said: ''I know I should exercise for mental reasons ... I need to see Simone De La Rue; I always feel great after I see her. In L.A., there's never any fucking parking. So for someone who doesn't already love working out, nothing's selling you on it.''

And the 'Lip Sync Battle USA' co-host - who is joined on the programme by LL Cool J - has hinted she will not partake in any dance sessions to help her tone up because she has claimed she ''can't dance'' and doesn't take to difficult choreography well, although she can twerk.

She added: ''I can't dance. I don't take choreography very well. I will twerk.''

Chrissy has recently joined forces with beauty brand BECCA on her own cosmetic product titled BECCA x Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette earlier this year, and the star has admitted she will let her child experiment with ''everything crazy under the sun'' when she is older, to make her appreciate her natural beauty.

Speaking previously about if she will guide Luna with fashion and beauty advice, she said: ''I want her to appreciate her natural beauty. She's going to want to test everything crazy under the sun. I'm going to try to be like my mom and let her try anything she wants, but hopefully she'll come back around just like I did, and appreciate a natural, fuller brow and the natural texture of her hair. I hope she sees her own beauty.''