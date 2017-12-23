Chrissy Teigen has urged people to be ''humble'' as the ''little things go a really long way''.

The 'Sports Illustrated' model - who is married to singer John Legend - has called for people to treat each other with love and kindness as ''word travels so fast''.

Asked what advice she would give people, she said: ''Be humble. The world is really small. Word travels so fast with how you treat people. How speak to people. Little things go a really long way.''

And the 32-year-old model - who has 20-month-old daughter Luna and is expecting her second child with John - recalled how she was scammed as a young model.

She shared to Revolve: ''When I started out in the modeling world I was bouncing around from agency to agency. I thought it was cool that agents wanted me and that I could get work. And I think when you're young and excited to begin that world you don't really think that anyone has any negative intentions. You just get so excited, you'll do anything. You'll do all the favours.

''I remember living in Miami in this apartment with five other young models, and it was two bedroom and we were each paying like $4,000 a piece. Looking back it doesn't make any sense, but for me it was so cool that an agency wanted to move me to Miami. It felt glamorous, and it felt cool but I didn't realize how many people pull fast ones on you and I would have definitely gotten a business manager a lot earlier as a young person.''