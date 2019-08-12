Chrissy Teigen thinks social media is ''misleading''.

The 'Lip Sync Battle' host is a prolific user of both Twitter and Instagram, and has said that whilst she loves sharing snaps of her two children - Luna, three, and Miles, 14 months - and clapping back at trolls, she knows it's important to make a distinction between online and the real world.

She said during a Q&A session with skincare brand Foreo, which was posted on their YouTube channel: ''Social media can be very misleading. I think it's important to know that these lives you're seeing aren't the same as what you see [in real life]. When you're actually there, it's actually the most silent dinner you've ever seen, but on Instagram it reads as so cool and so fun. People only share the best of the best and you're not seeing anything below that.

''Your life isn't different from a lot of other people's lives. It's just that they're a little bit more delusional than you.''

The 33-year-old model also uses social media to keep in touch with her fans, and likes to keep them up to date with her family life.

Most recently, Chrissy - who has her children with her husbadn John Legend - uploaded a picture of her two children, and when one follower pointed out there was a space in the frame for one more tot, the beauty admitted she has plans in place when it comes to a third child.

She replied: ''Gonna try to wait a few years before attempting again. These guys are exhausting!''

And although Chrissy is no stranger to posting pictures of her children online, she says she'll never upload an image they might be ''ashamed'' of in later life.

She said: ''I don't really post any things that the kids would be ashamed of or mad at me for posting.''

For the 'Cravings' cookbook author, that includes things like tantrums and ''super meltdowns'', because she thinks they'll look back on the content in the future and cringe.

She added: ''I see a lot of people posting their kids' tantrums and having supermeltdowns. I don't post that stuff just because that, to me, is like - I wouldn't want someone to do that. You try to protect them, of course, but for the most part, aside from the kids, there is no limit.''