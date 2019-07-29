Chrissy Teigen has hit out at critics of her cooking.

The 33-year-old model took to social media over the weekend to share a video of herself frying a batch of beignets - which is made from deep fried choux pastry - in hot oil and then dipping them in a container filled with powdered sugar.

But several of her Twitter followers took aim at her technique, as they claimed Chrissy - who has released two cookbooks - should have drained the oil and let the fried pastry cool before topping them with powdered sugar.

At first, Chrissy simply replied: ''Nope. Hot with powdered sugar, eaten immediately for me! Sticks better and so perfectly crispy tender!''

However, when more fans called her out for her method, she told her critics to ''shut up'' and make their own tasty treat instead.

She wrote: ''To everyone saying this: Just shut up already. They were awesome and this is how *we* like them, sugar sticks to the hot oil and I eat them piping hot when they're crispy and perfectly moist inside. Make your own thank you goodbye.

''I can't make ANYTHING without you guys being exhausting. Like do you hear yourselves ever?''

Chrissy - who has Luna, three, and Miles, 14 months, with her husband John Legend - is known for her love of food, and recently admitted she doesn't think she'd ever be able to follow a vegan diet, because she loves cheese too much.

Taking to Twitter earlier this month, she wrote: ''if you were to go vegan, what would you miss the most? I think I'd miss cheese. they've got awesome meat alternatives but the vegan cheese game is quite weak, still. (sic)''

Meanwhile, 'All of Me' hitmaker John recently admitted he and the 'Lip Sync Battle' star don't cook together, because they have different culinary styles.

The 40-year-old singer said: ''We don't really cook together. I cook for her; she cooks for me.

''She's a bit more creative in the kitchen. I like to follow recipes, and I'm very good at executing them.

''I'll look them up online or literally in her book. I'm not really creative in the kitchen, but I love to cook.''