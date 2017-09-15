Chrissy Teigen has silenced rumours her and her husband John Legend's marriage is on the rocks.

The 31-year-old model has taken to social media to speak out about speculation her relationship with the 'Ordinary People' hitmaker is falling apart, after reports surfaced earlier this week that the pair - who have 17-month-old daughter Luna together - are undertaking marriage counselling.

The 'Lip sync Battle USA' co-host shared an image of an article from In Touch magazine slamming her romance with the dark-haired musician on her Instagram account, which she captioned: ''Oh in touch go f**k yourselves, you exclusively dumb pieces of trash (sic).''

And the 38-year-old singer has also taken to social media to speak out about the accusations and to confirm the pair are ''good''.

When one Twitter user asked John about the truth behind such claims, he simply replied: ''Don't believe these stories! We good!!! (sic).''

Chrissy has been married to the 'All Of Me' hitmaker for four years and the pair recently celebrated their wedding anniversary.

On the momentous day the pair both took to their photo-sharing accounts to gush about one another and share romantic images of them cosied up with each other before they enjoyed an evening out to mark the special occasion.

The style icon shared an image of her resting her arm on John's shoulder as she sports a black side split dress, with knee-high boots, whilst John adorns an all-black ensemble, which he paired with a camel-coloured coat.

She captioned the sweet Instagram upload: ''Do you know what to-day is #itsouranniversary (sic).''

John uploaded an image of the two, which captured Chrissy planting a kiss on his nose.

And in the post the artist confessed he loves his spouse ''deeply''.

The caption read: ''Anniversa-date. Married 4 years today. Met 11 years ago yesterday. I love this woman deeply. (sic).''