Chrissy Teigen has dismissed Sharon Osbourne's criticism of John Legend's 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'.

The 'All of Me' hitmaker was slammed by 'The Talk' presenter last week for reworking the lyrics of the festive favourite to make it more respectful, and the singer's wife thinks Sharon was just doing what she was paid to do.

Chrissy told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Sharon's always going to have something to say, it's her job.

''I remember those days of getting to talk s**t for money. It's very fun.''

A few days ago, the 'Lip Sync Battle' star poked fun at the outcry over John and co-writer Natasha Rothwell's lyrics to the song, which he has recorded with Kelly Clarkson.

Chrissy shared a tweet which read: ''FYI, John Legend is not holding people captive and forcing them to listen to the new version. He's also not going around and confiscating copies of the original version of the song

''The number of people outraged by this disturbs me. Don't like it, don't listen to the new version!''

She then replied: ''You're wrong here. I watched he and Kelly physically burn all original versions in our backyard. It was crazy actually I was like whoa guys settle down (sic)''

Sharon slammed John for reworking the song - which was written by Frank Loesser in 1944 and tells the tale of a man trying to persuade a reluctant woman to stay at his house - as it is a ''piece of art'' that shouldn't be interfered with.

She argued: ''What would John Legend do, if in 40 years, if somebody wanted to... re-record one of his songs, and there was some group that found it offensive, and somebody just went, 'Oh, I can change the lyrics on that.'

''It's, to me, like a master painting. It's a piece of art.''

Sharon seemingly singled out a line from the new version in which Kelly sings, ''What will my friends think? If I have one more drink?'' and John replies, ''It's your body, and your choice.''

Branding the changes ''not right'', she said on 'The Talk: ''To change an innocent lyric, to what is it, 'Your mind and your body?' What the hell are you on? That's ridiculous.

''I have to tell you, I love John Legend. I love John Legend's wife, his family. He's an amazing artist that I really respect. Why do you do this? That's not right.''