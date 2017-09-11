Chrissy Teigen was left shocked after watching British dating show 'Naked Attraction' - because all the contestants get naked.

The stunning 31-year-old American model is in the UK with her husband John Legend who is currently on tour in the European country and she has been checking out some of the local television.

Whilst flicking through the channels in her hotel room on Sunday night (10.09.17 Chrissy discovered the Channel 4 dating show, which is presented by Anna Richardson and finds dates for singletons based on their opinion of each other's naked bodies with the picker and the prospective love matches all stripping off.

Chrissy was watching innocently when the men's genitals were exposed leaving her stunned and worried for what someone's opinion could be of her intimate areas if she had to go on the programme.

In a series of Twitter posts, she wrote: ''Uh there is something called Naked Attraction on here in london and WHAT TF IS THIS it's dating based on genitals. Like I'm seeing pp's

''Oh my god they are just looking at genitalia. It's zooming in on penis and b***s ... I would die if I were the first person eliminated based strictly on genitals (sic)''

Chrissy quickly tuned into some live tennis when staff arrived with her room service evening meal so she didn't caught out watching the naughty show.

Posting a clip of the moment her food came on Twitter, she tweeted: ''Room service came and I had to pretend to be watching tennis.''

Chrissy's British binge-watch didn't there as she then tuned into 'Celebs Go Dating' - which is shown on E4 and tries to match up stars with one another.

She tweeted: ''Celebs go dating - celebrity dating agency I'm never leaving the UK (sic)''