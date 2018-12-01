Chrissy Teigen has documented her 33rd birthday celebrations on Twitter.

The American model - who is an avid tweeter - has given her followers a behind-the-scenes insight into how she and her husband John Legend celebrated her big day in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In a series of tweets about her birthday, Chrissy - who also revealed her appreciation of Ariana Grande's 'Mean Girls'-inspired music video for 'Thank U, Next' - wrote: ''today has been very special. the thank you, next video

''also my birthday. (sic)''

The model - who has been married to the musician since 2013 - then quipped: ''42 feels good

''John won't let me go to dinner in my towel even thought it is my favorite outfit (sic)''

Chrissy subsequently posted a video - which was shot by John - of her running to a dinner table on a beach.

The star - who is seen sporting a bathroom robe in the video - later tweeted: ''marriage

''just the bickering part (sic)''

Chrissy's final birthday-themed video was of a bed covered in rose petals with a big love heart in the middle.

Chrissy - who officially turned 33 on Friday (30.11.18) - says in the clip: ''This ... feels like a lot of pressure.''

Meanwhile, Chrissy recently revealed sees Twitter as her ''connection to the world''.

The model shared: ''People are like, 'Why do you have time for all of these strangers?' But that is my outside connection to the world.

''I genuinely love doing it. I always have. I enjoy talking to people and feeling like I know them and having this conversation.''

Chrissy briefly abandoned Twitter after she received threats following a message she posted about gun control, but she eventually decided to return to the platform.

She explained: ''Our lives would be so much easier if we didn't dabble in politics at all, but I don't want that kind of life. For us, we are willing to take that risk, because we believe in it so passionately.''